PTI long march: Islamabad police seeks deployment of Counter-Terrorism Force

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police department has sought permission for the deployment of the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Islamabad police department continued its preparations to deal with the PTI marchers in the federal capital. The federal capital’s police department sought permission for the deployment of armed personnel to deal with armed people during the PTI long march.

Islamabad police requested the interior ministry to grant permission for the deployment of the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) to deal with the armed groups during the long march. Moreover, the interior ministry was also requested to allow the deputation of senior officers.

According to the Islamabad police’s recommendations, CTF contingents will be deployed near the venue of the PTI long march as a quick response force (QRF). In case of any firing incident, the QRF personnel will immediately take action, police added.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI Chief Imran Khan would be kept in the ‘Mirchi ward’ of the Machh jail in Balochistan.

Talking on a talk show, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Akhtar Mengal has asked him to keep Imran Khan in Machh jail of Balochistan if arrested.

Sanaullah said that a lot of politicians have been detained at the Machh jail. Imran Khan would be sent behind bars by now if the cabinet member give their approval, he added. He added that Rangers, FC and Islamabad police would arrest the PTI leader if the government ordered them to.

Talking about the PTI long march, he claimed that it is not a long march but a failed rally as only 4-5 thousand people joined them in Lahore, otherwise, mostly people rejected their march.

