PTI long march: Lahore metro bus service suspended

LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab has suspended the Lahore metro bus service amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Punjab mass transit authority was told to suspend the metro bus service in Lahore amid the PTI long march as precautionary measure to avoid any damage.

Furthermore, heavy number of police personnel were deployed on the Punjab metro bus route.

Earlier, the Imran Khan-led PTI long march, which kicked off from Liberty Chowk after Friday prayers, will resume its journey towards the federal capital at 11am from Lahore’s Shahdara today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted the long march at the end of the first day of the anti-government protest. The long march ended at Shahdara after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra and Mozang.

Addressing the participants of the march at the Data Darbar, Lahore, Imran Khan said that he knew that Lahore would never disappoint him. “We are concluding our Islamabad-bound journey for today. The long march would resume its journey towards the federal capital at 11am from Shahdara on Saturday,” he announced.

Long march schedule

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the complete schedule of the Imran Khan-led long march.

The long march formally started from Liberty Chowk, Lahore after Friday prayers.

The first destination of the PTI marchers will be completed from Liberty Chowk to Shahdara Interchange on Friday night.

The PTI marchers will stay the Friday at Shahdara after Imran Khan’s speech.

On Saturday, the long march will be resumed to reach its next destination in Gujranwala.

On Sunday, the participants of the long march will reach Gujrat where Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi will welcome the marchers. The PTI marchers will stay at Sarai Alamgir between Gujrat and Jhelum.

In Sialkot, PTI leader Usman Dar will welcome the marchers. Imran Khan will stay at Usman Dar’s residence.

On Monday, PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry will host the marchers in Jhelum.

On Tuesday, the Imran Khan-led march will stay in Rawat after passing through Gujar Khan. The PTI chief will address the marchers in Rawat.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan will finalise the strategy to make advancement to Islamabad. The convoys of PTI workers from South and North Punjab will join the marchers in Rawat.

The convoys will join the central rally from Sargodha, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah. The PTI central leaders will decide on heading to the next destination in Faizabad.

A plan will be devised for leading the convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to Islamabad.

PTI convoys from Karachi, Sukkur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan will join the central rally at Shahdara Interchange on Saturday.

PTI workers will be made part of the central rally in order to give them rest.

The Imran Khan-led rally will take four to six days to reach the federal capital.

