PTI long march: Marriyum Aurangzeb challenges Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Technology Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to answer her questions before announcing the date of his political party’s long march, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned Imran Khan about the reason of a ‘foreign agent’ heading towards Islamabad. She said that Khan should answer about preparing for a long march instead of helping flood victims.

She further said that ‘the person who acquired a historic loan worth Rs20,000 billion’ and destroyed the national economy should tell the reason for Islamabad’s long march.

The information minister blamed the PTI chief had pushed 9.5 million into unemployment and 200 million people into poverty due to his wrong policies. She challenged Imran Khan to answer her questions before announcing the date of his long march.

Earlier, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he has kept his long march plan secret and only a close group of people knew the details.

In an interview with private news channel, the PTI chief said that “unimaginable” sea of people will march toward Islamabad, adding that he has kept his plan a secret in view of recent audio leaks and “tapping” of phone calls.

“I have kept my plan for the long march a secret because our phones are being tapped and for the first time I am feeling as if I am a traitor of the country,” he added.

The PTI chief further said that “Haqeeqi Azadi” march will be the “biggest” in country’s history, adding that special instructions will be issued to party workers before the start of the march.

Khan also lamented the state of security at PM House and termed the audio leaks from the PMO a major security breach. “These audios could benefit enemies,” Khan said.

