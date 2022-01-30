PTI to march against Sindh LG law on Feb 26: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will begin its march against controversial Sindh local government law on February 26, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here in Karachi, the federal minister said that PTI will march from Ghotki to Karachi on Feb 26 against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021.

“The central leadership of the ruling party will also participate in Feb 26 protest rally,” the federal minister said, adding that the PTI will end the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regime in Sindh.

“PTI will form next government in Sindh in 2023,” the minister claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi said the joint opposition in Sindh will begin a march from Ghotki on Feb 26 — a day before PPP’s planned long march to Islamabad.

Last year in December, the Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

It is pertinent to mention here that several political parties are protesting in Sindh against a controversial local government bill.

Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal today converted the party’s protest rally into a sit-in at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk near Governor House today to demand the withdrawal of the controversial Sindh LG law.

Recently, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ended its 28-days long sit-in in Karachi after successful talks with the Sindh government over a controversial local government (LG) law.

The announcement to end a 29-day long sit-in was made by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in the wee hours of Friday night after successful talks with a delegation of the Sindh government.

