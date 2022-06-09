PTI MNAs barred from entering Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female Member National Assembly (MNAs) staged a protest outside the Parliament House after being barred from entering the premises.

The joint sitting of the Parliament is currently underway in which important bills including NAB and Election Amendment Bills would be passed.

The protest is being led by the party’s leaders Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab and Maleeka Bokhari. The lawmakers were carrying pots in their hands.

The protesters tried to enter the Parliament House building by climbing onto the gates to record their protest. They chanted slogans of “imported hukoomat namanzoor” (foreign government unaccepted) against the rising inflation in the country as well as the bills passed by the coalition government during a joint session.

Read more: PTI senators boycott parliament’s joint session

In a bid to ward off any untoward incident, police personnel also reached the site of the protest.

The government had already passed the bills from the National Assembly and the Senate, but the President had sent the bills back for review raising legal and moral concerns.

The head of the state had advised the Parliamentary committees to review both the bills. The bills were passed in a hurry by the National Assembly on May 26 and by the Senate on May 27, 2022, the president remarked.

