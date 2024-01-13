PTI-Nazriati head himself signed tickets: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by deposed premier Imran Khan, has denied claims made by PTI-Nazriati head Akhtar Iqbal Dar regarding the party tickets, saying that the latter had himself signed the tickets issued to candidates, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – sensing danger of losing its iconic symbol ‘bat’ – chalked out a Plan B by ordering its candidates to submit nominations under the PTI-Nazriati group, whose election symbol is ‘batsman.’

In a post on X, PTI’s official account said: “Whoever has PTI-Nazriati tickets should immediately submit them and take any kind of hindrance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and high courts.”

However, PTI-Nazriati Chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar distanced himself from issuing his party tickets to Imran Khan-led PTI, accusing the latter’s candidates of submitting ‘fake’ party tickets to returning officers (ROs).

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan claimed that PTI-Nazriati backtracked from an agreement – which allowed the candidates of the former to contest polls under the latter’s symbol.

Speaking to a private news channel, Raoof Hassan said that Akhtar Iqbal Dar had formally signed an agreement with his political party for Feb 8 general elections.

“Akhar Dar’s press conference was similar to the ones held by departing PTI leaders,” he claimed.

The spokesperson claimed that the PTI-N head had signed the party tickets, issued to candidates, while sitting in our office with the PTI chairman two weeks ago.

Raoof Hassan noted that Dar was demanding more seats but then, he agreed on adjusting only four seats in Sheikhupura.

“Despite all that, he did a press conference and claimed things that were incorrect and contrary to facts,” he added, suggesting that there would be some pressure on him just like other leaders who departed from PTI.

PTI, PTI-Nazriati’s agreement

An alleged agreement between Imran Khan-led PTI and PTI-Nazriati regarding election symbol has surfaced. Sources within PTI confirmed the agreement saying that it was signed by both parties on December 30, 2023.

The agreement stated if PTI retains the election symbol “Bat” then both parties will jointly contest elections otherwise PTI and PTI Nazriati will contest the upcoming polls on the “Batsman” symbol.

Furthermore, all the members of PTI Nazriati will follow the instruction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and no candidate of both parties will contest elections against each other, the agreement stated.

The document said that PTI Nazriati will field its candidates in seven constituencies and PTI will welcome the Nazriati group head Akhtar Iqbal Dar if he decides to join the party.