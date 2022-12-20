PTI-PML-Q seat adjustment: First round of talks concludes

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that the first round of talks for seat adjustment between PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) concluded today, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the conclusion of first round of talks between PTI and its ally in Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).

He said that complete unity was seen between both political parties. The second round of talks will be held on Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss the list of the constituencies, said Fawad.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had formed a three-member committee to discuss seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for the next elections.

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former defence minister Parvez Khattak and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry were made members of the committee.

The PML-Q has demanded seat adjustments in 15 to 20 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Following the interview of CM Pervaiz Elahi, the political temperature in the country is increasing and both the PTI and PDM-alliance are trying to get the support of PML-Q.

