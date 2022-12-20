Moonis Elahi meets Imran Khan, finalises strategy to dissolve Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) central leader Moonis Elahi confirmed that a strategy to dissolve the Punjab Assembly was finalised in his meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi and PTI chief Imran Khan have finalised the strategy to dissolve the Punjab Assembly during a consultative meeting held at Khan’s Zaman Park residence today.

Moonis visited Khan’s residence today where he attended an important consultative meeting.

After attending the meeting, the PML-Q central leader confirmed in a Twitter message that he devised a strategy to dissolve the Punjab Assembly with Imran Khan today.

READ: PUNJAB ASSEMBLY SESSION: AG DECLARES GOVERNOR’S MOVE UNCONSTITUTIONAL



He added every effort of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will fail to stop the organisation of fresh elections. Moonis claimed that Imran Khan will win the next elections.

آج PM @ImranKhanPTI سے ملاقات میں پنجاب اسمبلی توڑنے کی حکمت عملی مکمل کرلی ہے۔ پی ڈی ایم جتنی مرضی کوشش کر لے جلدی الیکشن کو نہیں روک سکتی۔ اگلے الیکشن میں جیت عمران خان کی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/xOXyVWkTDi — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) December 20, 2022

After the consultative session, Fawad Chaudhry asserted that his party and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would thwart the opposition’s attempt to oust Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi through a no-confidence motion.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister said that PTI and PML-Q are and will always remain allies, vowing to thwart the opposition’s attempt to oust Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi through a no-confidence motion.

READ: ‘PDM HAS SEVERAL PLANS IF PUNJAB NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE FAILS’

He noted that a meeting of PTI’s legal committee was held today, attended by PML-Q leaders, including Moonis Elahi. “We are and will always remain allies,” he said, adding that both parties would fight the no-confidence motion.

Fawad Chaudhry also lambasted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for ‘running away’ from the general elections, saying that they don’t have the courage to face the public. “The government does not have enough money to buy oil to generate electricity”, he added.

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

Comments