PTI raises concerns over Pervaiz Elahi’s statement

The recent statement of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has increased concerns of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the party chief Imran Khan held a consultative session with the central leaders, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that the PTI leaders raised concerns over Pervaiz Elahi’s statement. Imran Khan held consultations with the central leaders, sources added.

A PTI leader said that Imran Khan is fighting the war for securing national interests but not for any personal gains. The central leaders said that the PTI and its ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) should make advancements in their political strategy.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS PAKISTAN CAN’T DEVELOP WITHOUT ELIMINATING CORRUPTION, MAFIA



Sources added that Imran Khan and PTI leaders also held consultations over the legal procedure to send a summary for the dissolution of the assemblies to the Governor’s House.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi expressed displeasure over the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of ex-army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking on the ARY News programme The Reporters, Punjab CM Elahi said that he had urged the PTI chief to avoid criticism of Gen (r) Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is an injustice to me,” he said.

READ: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF, CHAUDHRY SHUJAAT DISCUSS ‘POLITICAL SITUATION’



He went on to say that Gen Bajwa frequently helped PTI during its government and criticism of him after his retirement was unfair. CM Elahi said that his party supported PTI in the Centre and Punjab despite reservations.

Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but we could not stab our benefactors in the back.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

Comments