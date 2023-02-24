PTI Rawalpindi leaders court arrest as ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ enters third day

RAWALPINDI: Leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi chapter volunteered their arrest as the party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ for Haqeeqi Azadi’ entered day 3 today, ARY News reported.

After Lahore and Peshawar, the campaign reached Rawalpindi, where PTI leaders Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Sadaqat Abbasi and Zulfi Bukhari voluntarily surrendered themselves to police.

Jail Bharo movement in Rawalpindi has started. @Fayazchohanpti has given his voluntary arrest! #جیل_بھرو_خوف_کے_بت_توڑو pic.twitter.com/AvVcbAmRT4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 24, 2023

The movement kicked off on Wednesday from Lahore where core leadership from Punjab, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema gave court arrests.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan lauded PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership for a massive turnout in ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

The former prime minister Imran Khan in his tweet congratulated the KP PTI parliamentarians for leading the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from the front.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘PTI LEADERS BEING TREATED AS TERRORISTS IN JAILS’

He wrote, “Today was a massive turnout led by PTI’s KP leadership for the Jail Bharo Tehreek. Congratulations to our KP PTI parliamentarians for leading from the front and to our workers for their janoon (passion) and commitment.”

Read more: JAIL BHARO TEHREEK: 81 PTI LEADERS, WORKERS KEPT AT KOT LAKHPAT JAIL

Earlier, Imran Khan had said there were two main reasons for the campaign that aimed at achieving ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ [real freedom].

“One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights,” he wrote while highlighting that illegal corruption cases and FIRs were being registered against the PTI leaders.

Read more: PTI to kick off ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Lahore today

“Two, it is against the economic meltdown brought on by cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth & gotten NROs for themselves,” Mr Khan said, adding that the government’s policies have crushed the poor and middle class “under the burden of spiraling inflation & rising unemployment”.

Comments