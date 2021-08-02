Five women including three PTI candidates elected on AJK reserved seats unopposed

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has clinched three seats reserved for women in the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after all five candidates were elected unopposed, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, out of five seats reserved for women, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was able to secure three seats while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged one seat each.

The winning candidates included Kausar Taqdees Gilani, Begum Imtiaz Naseem, and Sabiha Khatoon of the PTI, Nabeela Ayub Advocate of the PPP, and Nisaran Abbasi of the PML-N.

Meanwhile, the election of three reserved seats, one each of Ulema and Mushaikh, one seat of overseas Kashmiri, and one reserved seat of technocrat will be held today in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Block No 12 Civil Secretariat Hall from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

The unofficial results of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, other than the reserved seats, showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagging victory on 26 seats, securing a simple majority needed to form government in the region.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remained the biggest opposition group after it secured 11 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that was able to win six seats and Muslim Conference bagging one seat.

The contest between the political parties was for 45 seats of the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).