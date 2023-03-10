PTI rivals want to win elections by spreading fear: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Friday that the rivals want to win the elections by spreading fear, ARY News reported.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters, Imran Khan said that the time has arrived to stand against the rulers. “Everyone should get ready to take part in jihad for real independence.”

“We are facing restrictions on the election campaign despite the announcement of the election schedule. 80 cases were registered against me. They are trying to spread fear to win the elections.”

He said that the nation knew about Arshad Sharif’s innocence who was backing what is right. “They do such terrible things to a journalist whose conscience cannot be bought.”

Khan said that a specially-abled child, Zille Shah was brutally tortured to death.

The former premier slammed the incumbent government, saying that they destroyed the economy, on the other hand, they dissolved corruption cases worth Rs100 billion against them.

He added that the nation is getting poor but the rulers are getting richer day by day.

Imran Khan said that one path is leading toward slavery and destruction and another path is leading towards real independence. He alleged that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are looting the country for 30 years and it is the right time to stand against all of them.

Yesterday, Khan said, “disqualify me or arrest me, we have won the match.”

During an interview with senior journalists, Imran Khan claimed that the rulers are planning to declare him disqualified or sent him to jail in ‘fake cases’. He said that disqualify him or arrest him PTI won the match against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said that the events of the March 8 – election rally – were part two of the events that happened on May 25 – Jail Bharo Tehreek-. He alleged that the police officer involved in yesterday’s incident was the same officer involved in May 25 incident.

Khan further alleged that the incumbent government is fleeing from elections and trying to ‘eliminate’ him from politics.

“Section 144 is over, PTI will soon stage protests on the streets again,” said Imran Khan. He further announced to hold an election rally soon.

