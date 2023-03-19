PTI seeks security clearance for Lahore rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday sought security clearance for the public rally in Lahore on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The application for security clearance was submitted by the PTI Lawyers Wing with the Lahore district administration.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought permission for the public gathering in Lahore on Tuesday. It may be noted that the Lahore administration, earlier had denied giving permission to the PTI.

The District Commissioner (DC) Lahore penned down a letter to PTI leader and former minister Hammad Azhar, refusing to grant permission for holding power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

The administration denied permission citing security situation in the provincial capital, stated the letter – a copy of which is available with ARY News.

Earlier on March 13, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday (today).

