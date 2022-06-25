PTI seeks security for Imran Khan during Lahore rallies

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has sought security for party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan during his political campaigning for by-elections in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI Punjab leadership has written a letter to CCPO Lahore for providing security to Imran Khan from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm during his public rallies in Lahore at four separate locations where by-elections are scheduled for July 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to give a tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

According to details, the former premier has directed the party leadership to launch a campaign to mobilize party workers in the relevant constituencies.

Sources have told ARY News that the PTI Chairman would visit the constituencies of dissident Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) for the Punjab by-election campaign.

Sources further said that the former prime minister will visit four constituencies in Lahore on Sunday and will address the Workers Convention during the visit.

Meanwhile, the PTI’s Punjab leadership has also mobilized for the by-elections to give tough time to the dissident members. In this regard, the party leadership has directed the local officials, UC Nazims and candidates to launch a full-fledged campaign.

