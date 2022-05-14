PTI’s Sialkot rally to be held at VIP Cricket Ground: Shafqat Mahmood

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday announced that the party would now hold its Sialkot rally at VIP Cricket Ground and demanded of the authorities immediately release Usman Dar and other PTI leaders, ARY NEWS reported.

While addressing a presser along with top party cadres, Shafqat Mahmood announced to change the venue from CTI ground and said that the public gathering would now be held at VIP Cricket Ground at any cost and Imran Khan will attend the gathering on time.

He further demanded of the Punjab police immediately release Usman Dar and other PTI activists and said that they would continue their peaceful protest against the incumbent government.

“Nation is passing through a severe political and economic crisis and the only way to get rid of it is holding fresh elections in the country,” he said. “The incumbent government is only busy in getting a clean chit in their corruption cases,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan directed party leaders to immediately reach Sialkot after the police disrupted preparations for the public gathering and arrested Usman Dar and other party leaders and activists.

Imran Khan while condemning the use of state resources against PTI activists directed top tier leadership to immediately rush to Sialkot.

Soon after his directives, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhry and other party leaders announced that they are heading to Sialkot and directed all party cadres to follow the suit.

