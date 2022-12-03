PTI Sindh MPAs submit resignations to Imran Khan

LAHORE: All 26 MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations to former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a delegation of PTI Sindh MPAs – headed by Ali Zaidi – called on the former premier at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and other members were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, all 26 MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations to Imran Khan.

MPAs from Sindh shared their resignation letters from Assembly to Chairman Imran Khan #کپتان_کا_یارکر_PDM_بولڈ pic.twitter.com/pAOLnI5hMU — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 3, 2022

The parliamentary party reaffirmed their support to PTI Chairman’s Haqeeqi Azadi, saying that the provincial assembly seats belonged to Imran. “We will support Imran’s every decision,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies this month.

Addressing PTI KP lawmakers via video link from his Zaman Town mansion in Lahore, Imran Khan said that his dialogue offer to PDM was just meant to emphasize gravity of the situation.

The former premier lamented that the ruling coalition had rebuffed his offer for talks, adding that PTI will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the current month and go for polls.

He once again reiterated that PTI has the full backing of CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and CM KP Mahmood Khan and both will dissolve the provincial assemblies on his first call. “My offer was in good faith for sake of nation,” Imran said.

