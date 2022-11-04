PTI stages countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters took to the streets in different parts of the country against the attack on the party chief and former premier Imran Khan during long march, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at the Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

ملک کے مختلف شہروں میں عمران خان پر حملے کیخلاف عوام کا شدید احتجاج! #ARYNews pic.twitter.com/AOYVbFR4ZL — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 4, 2022

A massive protest demo is being held at Faizabad where hundreds of PTI supporters blocked all the roads leading to capital by burning tyres and placing other obstacles.

Following this, the Islamabad police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton-charge to disperse supporters of PTI who were staging a protest demonstration.

مری روڈ فیض آباد راولپنڈی میں عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف عوام کی بڑی تعداد سراپا احتجاج۔

#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/JUr5f0FKH8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

In Peshawar, PTI supporters have gathered near the Peshawar Toll Plaza to protest against the gun attack on party Chairman Imran Khan.

Protesters in multiple cities have set tires on fire and blocked roads.

In Karachi, the PTI supporters have blocked the city’s busiest Shahrah-e-Faisal. As a result of the blockade, commuters are facing problems.

پی ٹی آئی کراچی کا شاہراہ فیصل انصاف ہاوس کراچی پر چیرمین عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف بھرپور احتجاج عوام کی بڑی تعداد موجود #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/a8tGVlnoXs — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

Huge traffic jam was witnessed in different areas as protests started on many arterial roads in Karachi.

آج بعد نمازِ جمعہ انصاف ہاؤس کے باہر چئیر مین عمران خان پر حملہ کے خلاف احتجاج ہوگا اور عمران خان کے مطالبات پورے نہ ہونے تک جاری رہے گا، نکلو پاکستان کی خاطر ۔۔۔ #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/hkZEU9MYz4 — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) November 4, 2022

PTI workers held protest demonstrations in 7 different localities of Lahore. A large number of PTI activists reached Liberty Chowk. Another protest was organised at Murree Road.

Moreover, demonstrations were also being held at Shahdara, GPO Chowk, Babu Sabu, Shaukat Khanum Chowk, Shama Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Governor House Chowk, Dubai Chowk, Raiwind Road and Bekheywal Chowk.

Taking to Twitter today, Asad Umar said that PTI will be holding countrywide protests after Friday prayers, adding that demonstrations will continue till Imran Khan’s demands are met.

“The protests will continue until Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

آج نماز جمعہ کے بعد تمام ملک میں احتجاج ہو گا. جب تک عمران خان کا مطالبہ پورا نہیں ہوتا، ملک گیر احتجاج جاری رہے گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 4, 2022

The attack on Khan’s convoy, killed one man and wounded at least 10 others, significantly raising the stakes in political crisis gripping the country since Khan’s ousting in April.

Khan “was stable and he was doing fine” at Shaukat Khanum hospital, his doctor Faisal Sultan told the media.

The PTI chief underwent CT Scan, X-Rays and other tests at the hospital at night, while a team of doctors led by Dr Faisal Sultan will examine him in the morning again.

The PTI chief escaped with at least one bullet wound to his right leg when a gunmen sprayed pistol fire at his container truck in Wazirabad.

The former prime minister had been leading a campaign convoy of thousands since last week from Lahore to the capital Islamabad when he was attacked.

Imran Khan to address nation today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation today (Friday) following the assassination attempt on him.

As per details, Imran Khan in his expected address to the nation will take the masses into confidence over the Wazirabad gun attack on the PTI rally.

Police arrest two more suspects

The Punjab police on Friday arrested two more suspects in connection with an attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his long march in Wazirabad, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march on Thursday evening.

Currently, Imran Khan is hospitalized at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable following the surgery.

Sources say that the police arrest suspects on the information provided by the prime suspect Naveed.

Sources revealed that the two other suspects — Waqas and Sajid Butt — sold Naveed a pistol and bullets for Rs20,000 without any number and license.

