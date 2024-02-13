PTI to forge alliance with MWM in Punjab, Centre: Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to form alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in the centre and Punjab, ARY News reported.

PTI Spokesman Raoof Hasan in a presser said that the party founder directed to form alliance with the MWM in the centre and Punjab. “The PTI founder has also approved a proposal to join hands with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI-backed candidates would not be able to get the reserved seats for women and minorities with their independent status.

As per law, the reserved seats are allotted to the parties based on lists provided to the ECP before the general elections.

The PTI-backed independents by the PTI clinched 93 and 112 seats of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly respectively.

The PTI-backed independents have also been emerged victorious on 83 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Read More: PTI founder rules out talks with PML-N, PPP, MQM-P

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the formation of the government

The PTI founder in his informal media talk in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, Cipher and illegal nikah case said his party will not negotiate with PML-N, PPP and MQM-P for the formation of government, however, said that he had directed his party leaders to hold talks with other parties except these three.

Read More: Ali Amin Gandapur named Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM by PTI founder

Meanwhile, PTI founder also named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister.

The former prime minister announced this during his informal media talk in his jail trial in Adiala.

” I have named Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM, while no consensus on the premier’s name yet,” the PTI founder was quoted as saying.