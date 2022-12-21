PTI to hold public gathering outside Punjab Governor House tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a public gathering outside Punjab Governor House tomorrow (Thursday), which would be addressed by former premier and party chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, former federal minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that the party has decided to hold a public gathering outside Punjab Governor House tomorrow (Thursday), wherein Imran Khan will announce a new plan of action.

He also levelled allegations against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of ‘horse trading’, saying that PTI Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) were getting telephone calls and Zardari’s money was being used for games in Punjab.

However, he said, the public would not stay quiet this time. “The people will not become silent spectators this time,” he said, adding that his party decided to thwart any move that the Pakistan Democratic Movement throws its way.

The PTI leader further said that Imran Khan will address the public gathering outside the Governor House at 5pm and announce the way forward.

At the outset of the media talk, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry lambasted the ruling coalition of ‘running away’ from the elections. “Governor Baligh ur Rehman has violated Article 109 of Constitution”, he added.

He noted that 10 members of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have expressed confidence in Pervaiz Elahi, adding that the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) has support of almost 187 members of provincial assembly.

Fawad claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had offered money to PTI’s women lawmakers. “Sindh’s money is being used for horse trading in Punjab,” he said, hoping that a notice would be taken on the issue.

He also added that Punjab government should ban Asif Zardari from entering the province, vowing that no-confidence motion against Pervaiz Elahi would fail.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that it was reported that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) started consultation over governor rule in Punjab.

The legal team of PML-N informed the party leadership regarding the constitutional aspects of imposing governor rule in Punjab.

If the governor’s orders to de-notify the chief minister are not abided then the governor’s rule will be imposed easily, the legal team said.

The legal team also told senior party leaders that if any hurdles are created in the election of a new chief minister after the de-notification, then the federal government can impose governor rule.

