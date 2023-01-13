PTI to mount pressure on Sindh govt to hold LG polls: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Ahead of the local government (LG) polls on January 15, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said Friday that the political party will mount pressure on the Sindh government to not further delay the election process, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, Asad Umar said that today is the final day of electioneering in Karachi and Hyderabad but uncertainty is still looming on the local government polls.

He slammed the government for mocking the Constitution, democracy and law in the country for nine months. He said that the Sindh government is still confused about the security arrangements for the local government polls.

Umar said that attempts are being made to get rid of LG polls or create maximum confusion to reduce the voter turnout for the vote rigging. He said that PTI will mount pressure on the Sindh government to conduct the LG polls.

He said that the rulers were trying to snatch the due rights of the Karachiites by postponing LG polls.

Ali Zaidi said that the current rulers are fleeing from the elections across the country due to the fear of defeat in the hands of Imran Khan.

He appealed to the Karachi and Hyderabad citizens to participate in the LG elections in large numbers. Zaidi said that PTI will not let anyone do vote rigging in the LG polls.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Sindh government’s notification to postpone the second phase of LG polls in Sindh and ruled that the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

