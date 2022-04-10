‘PTI to take final decision regarding resignations on Monday’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the political party will take a final decision regarding resignations from the assembly on Monday, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai, said that Imran Khan chaired the session of the PTI core committee today in which the party leadership deliberate on tendering resignations from the National Assembly.

“PTI core committee has decided to field its candidate for the prime minister slot. Imran Khan nominates me for the prime minister candidacy. We have exchanged views on staying in the assemblies or not.”

“A parliamentary party session will be held on Monday in which PTI will take a final decision regarding the resignations. Everything will be done as per Imran Khan’s directives and his decisions will be accepted by all of us.”

Qureshi admitted that the majority of the PTI lawmakers have suggested staying in the assemblies and protests will be held against the new government in and outside the Parliament House.

He refuted media reports regarding the collection of PTI lawmakers’ resignations. He added that everybody knew the public opinion regarding Imran Khan.

Qureshi said that the verdict on PTI’s petition regarding Article 63 (A) is due to come. He added that the votes of turncoats were not utilised in the no-trust motion due to the fear of the PTI’s petition.

He confirmed that Imran Khan will arrive in the Parliament tomorrow and also take part in the voting process. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he has raised objections over the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif but Ahsan Iqbal tried to confront it.

Qureshi said that it was not the duty of Ahsan Iqbal to confront his objections. He blamed Iqbal and other Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for pressurising the NA secretary.

