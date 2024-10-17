PTI vows opposing constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reiterated its stance against the proposed constitutional amendments, terming them unlawful and unjust.

In a statement, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said that the the PTI will continue to protest across the country, as it is ‘our fundamental right’.

He said that the PTI will hold a nationwide protest on Friday, saying that the party will oppose the constitutional amendments.

Salman Akram Raja turned down the impression of grouping in the party ranks, adding that differences of opinion within any party are natural.

The PTI leader said that this parliament lacks the authority to make constitutional amendments. “The way constitutional amendments are being passed is flawed,” he added.

Salman Akram Raja also praised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stating that PTI agreed with his proposed draft.

“The PTI will oppose any attempts to create Supreme Court benches or divisions based on favourtism,” Raja warned.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, announced that protests will be held in every district and city across the country for the release of PTI founder, party leaders and workers.

Gandapur made an appeal to the public, emphasizing the need to stand against what he termed as unconstitutional amendments.

He warned that if the nation remains silent today, future generations will suffer the consequences. He added, “We must raise our voices now to protect our rights and the future of our children.”

In a direct message to ‘decision-makers’, Gandapur cautioned against making choices that go against national interests, stating that those responsible will eventually be held accountable for the damage caused by their decisions.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government enforced Section 144 across the province for two days, effective from Friday, October 18.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, all kinds of protests, processions, and public activities have been banned during this period.

The government stated that public gatherings and rallies could become soft targets for potential terrorist attacks, prompting the implementation of the ban.

The notification further mentioned that the decision was made to protect law and order, human lives, and property amid growing concerns over security risks.

Public safety remains the top priority as the province takes precautionary measures to avoid any potential incidents.