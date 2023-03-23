PTI contacts with UN human rights council against violence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wrote a letter to United Nations (UN) human rights council against the police treatment meted out to party leaders and workers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Thursday wrote a letter against the violence with the party workers to the UN representative Dr Alice Jill Edwards.

In the letter, the PTI leader wrote about the details regarding the police raid on PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence as well as the arrests of PTI workers.

The former minister Shireen Mazari also attached the PTI worker Zille Shah’s autopsy report along with the letter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police have raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

As per details, the police have arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police is taking part in the operation at Zaman Park.

The police have closed the road leading to Zaman Park from Sundar Das Road for traffic and uprooted the tents from the road outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence.

A heavy number of personnel are deployed on road leading to Zaman Park.

The police officials said that the search warrant was issued by an anti-terrorism court administrative judge and they arrived at Zaman Park with the search warrant.

