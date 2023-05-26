PTI’s Abrar ul Haq, Saifullah Niazi quit party as desertions continue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Abrar ul Haq and Saifullah Niazi have quit the party, condemning the May 9 violence wherein military installations including Corps Commander House Lahore came under attack, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, renowned singer and PTI leader Abrar ul Haq announced that he was parting ways with the party, saying he didn’t see any purpose in staying with the party.

Abrar ul Haq said he grew up in a family with a political and military background, adding that when he was blessed “with fame by Allah”, and had a passion to do something for the motherland.

Talking about his respect for the martyrs, the singer-turned-politician said that whenever he sees a photo of a martyr, he salutes it. “In our medical college, education is free for the children of martyrs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi has also announced that he is leaving the PTI, as “I have to focus on my life, especially on my family and health”.

He made the announcement at a press conference, where he also condemned the attacks that took place on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry quit the party over May 9 violence.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.

