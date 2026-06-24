PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced public holidays across the province in observance of Ashura 2026.

According to the provincial Administration Department, 25 and 26 June will be observed as public holidays throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A notification issued by the department stated that all government offices and institutions will remain closed on both days in connection with the observance of Ashura.

The Administration Department has formally circulated the notification to the relevant authorities for implementation across the province.

Read more: Public holidays announced on 9th, 10th of Muharram

Earlier, the Sindh government declared public holidays on 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province.

This was stated in a notification issued by the interior ministry. The 9th and 10th of the following Islamic month will fall on 25 and 26 of June, respectively.

Strict security measures have been adopted across the country to counter any untoward incidents during these days. Closure of cellular services have also been sought for security reasons.

Last week, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the Muharram moon was not sighted thus 1st Muharram 1448 Hijri would be observed on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The moon-sighting committee met at Iqbal Hall at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, while parallel meetings were held by provincial and zonal committees in several cities around the country.