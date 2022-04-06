Punjab advocate general refutes Mazari’s claims of consultation

LAHORE: Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Owais on Wednesday refuted the claim of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari of consulting him for the provincial assembly session, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the Punjab advocate general said he never assured Surpeme Court about the election of the new leader of the House today and added he only informed the apex court that the speaker will take steps as per the constitution.

Rejecting the claims of Dost Muhammad Mazari about consulting him about the PA session today, Ahmed Owais said he was not consulted by anyone and neither there is a legal position of today’s session.

Dost Muhammad Mazari’s claim

Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari said the session of the provincial assembly to elect a new leader of the house has been convened after consultation with the Punjab advocate general.

Mazari said he summoned the session of the PA as per his constitutional powers and added that the speaker and his staff is afraid and the PTI government is also hesitant on the matter.

The deputy speaker PA said that he will chair the Punjab Assembly session today despite a no-trust motion moved against him by his own party.

Dost Muhammad Mazari said he summoned the session of the house after consultation with the advocate general of Punjab who made a commitment in the Supreme Court about the session of the assembly today.

