Punjab Assembly dissolution: Governor stresses need to uphold constitution

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman has termed the dissolution of Punjab Assembly ‘important responsibility’, saying that steps must be taken to uphold the Constitution, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to journalists in Lahore, the Governor said that the dissolution of Punjab Assembly was an important responsibility and he doesn’t want this to be done in haste.

Baligh ur Rehman noted that he has time till tonight and steps must be taken to uphold the constitution. “I will take this decision with a heavy heart,” he said, adding that whatever the decision is, it will be for the country’s betterment.

The Governor made these remarks while talking to journalists following a meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore’s Model Town.

Sources told ARY News that Baligh ur Rehman met PM Shehbaz Sharif for 15 minutes one-on-one.

During the meeting, matters related to provincial assembly and Punjab’s political crisis came under discussion.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

A notification regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly would be issued soon after consulting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sources claimed.

The development comes two days after Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi sent summary to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman seeking dissolution of the provincial assembly.

In a brief one-line advice addressed to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, Elahi said: “I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly.”.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

