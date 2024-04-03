Punjab, Centre at loggerheads over IG Islamabad appointment

The Islamabad police remain without its head as the federal and Punjab governments locked horns over the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police (IGP), ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government has refused to relieve Ali Nasir Rizvi from his post as Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Lahore despite the federal government notifying him as IG Islamabad.

The crucial position remains vacant as former IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan was removed from the post last week and was asked to report to the Establishment Division.

It is pertinent to mention that as many as three DIGs of Islamabad police went on leave after Ali Nasir Rizvi, who is a junior officer of these officials, was appointed as IG Islamabad.

DIG Awais Malik, DIG Hassan Raza and DIG Shoaib Janbaz were among the high-ranking officials who went on leave following the change of command in the Islamabad police.

The federal government on March 29 appointed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a grad 20 officer, as IG of Islamabad police.

The Islamabad police removed at least two station house officers (SHOs) from posts while seven were suspended over “poor performance”.

DIG (Operations) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari presided over a meeting to look into the performance of police officials, an Islamabad police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, DIG Bokhari warned the officers that corruption and misbehaviour with the citizens would not be tolerated while on duty.

According to the spokesperson, two SHOs were removed from their positions while seven SHOs of different police stations were suspended over incompetence.

The SHOs of Aabpara and Sihala police stations were removed from the posts while Humak, Koral, Lohi Bher, Margalla, Nilore, Sangjani and Ramna SHOs were suspended over poor performance.