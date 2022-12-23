Punjab CM denotification case: LHC issues written order

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a written order in the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi’s denotification case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stated in its six-page written order that constitutional points are being considered in the Punjab CM denotification case. In its order, the high court suspended the Punjab governor’s notification to denotify CM Pervaiz Elahi.

It read that Pervaiz Elahi submitted an affidavit to assure that he will not dissolve the Punjab Assembly till the next hearing. It also stated that the order will not stop Pervaiz Elahi from taking the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

The written order added that important legal points are raised in the petition and notices are being served to the parties. The LHC also restored CM Pervaiz Elahi and his cabinet as an interim step.

LHC restores Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition.

