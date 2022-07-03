Punjab CM election: PA speaker says ‘session to be held as per SC directives’

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said Sunday that the assembly’s session for chief minister’s (CM) elections will be held as per the Supreme Court’s (SC) directives, ARY News reported.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi said in a video message that it is everyone’s responsibility to implement the SC verdict with good intentions. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have the responsibility to follow the top court’s directives.

“It will be a good and friendly environment in the assembly and an impartial and transparent election for the chief minister will be ensured. Hamza Shahbaz had also given assurance to the top court.”

Pervaiz Elahi said that Hamza Shahbaz assured to complete the by-election process in Punjab in a transparent way. He asked the provincial government to enforce the SC decision regarding the transfers and postings.

“As per court directives, the institutions will not be allowed to be used against the political rivals. Development schemes or funds will not be given to the constituencies where by-elections are being organised.”

“It is the government’s duty to end tenders and ministers and advisers must ensure full implementation of the election code. The government machinery and political parties should refrain from interference in the administrative affairs.”

The PA speaker said that the assembly officers will perform duties in accordance with the regulations.

SC verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan had ruled that the election for Punjab chief minister (CM) will take place on July 22.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had agreed on July 22 date for Punjab Chief Minister’s election.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel heard the petition.

The Chief Justice then asked Hamza Shehbaz if he agreed to July 22 date for Punjab CM’s election. To which, the PML-N leader replied in affirmative. The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly.

The top court’s decision had come after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accepted Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister until reelection.

