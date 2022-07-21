Punjab CM elections: ‘Turncoats to see their political death this time’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that turncoats will see their political death this time in the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference today, Shah Mahmood said, “After witnessing the consciousness of the nation, a lawmaker will see political death after defecting the political party.

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] and PPP [Pakistan People’s Party] has the expertise of buying consciences but it will result in nothing other than the political death of the turncoat.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated 19 lawmakers who took oath as the MPAs of the Punjab Assembly. He said that no one has witnessed such a big turnover in any by-elections as the voters responded to the call of Imran Khan.

He said that the provincial chief secretary and the police chief have the responsibility to clear the hurdles for the lawmakers who are coming to the Punjab Assembly during the CM elections (tomorrow).

Qureshi said that the nation has rejected the turncoats in the Punjab by-polls. He expressed hopes that the PTI lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly will stay loyal to their political party in the upcoming CM elections.

The PTI vice-chairman said that Imran Khan will address the PTI members of the provincial assembly (MPAs). He said that PTI has completed its number game and expressed hopes that the process of CM elections will be completed in a democratic and legal way.

Committee formed to reach PML-N allies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set its eyes on the central government after a landslide wins in the Punjab by-polls. A committee has been formed to persuade the central government’s allies to leave the government and rejoin the PTI alliance.

According to details, a four-member committee has been formed by PTI to talk and persuade the government’s allies to leave the government and join them. The Pervaiz Khattak-led committee would include Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Qaisar and Asad Umer.

The committee would initiate talks and negotiations with the ally parties in the central government including the Balochistan Awami Party, Baloch National Party (Mengal) and Jamat-e-Ismail.

The step comes as PTI nears reclaiming the Punjab government on the back of their landslide victory in the Punjab by-polls. PTI had won 15 out of the 20 seats in the by-polls that were contested on July 17, 2022.

It is to be noted that the central government led by PML-N holds its place by only 2 seats. The number required to form a government in the centre is 176 while the current government has 177 members.

PTI decided to reach allies including PML-Q, BNP, BAP and MQM-P.

