Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi orders curtailment of his protocol

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered the curtailment of his protocol and extraordinary security measures for his car fleet, ARY News reported on Monday.

The directives were issued by the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi while chairing a high-level meeting today. He ordered to not close traffic during his movement besides reducing the size of his car fleet.

The chief minister said that signal-to-signal traffic flow should be maintained during the movement of his fleet. He said that traffic closure must not exceed more than 1 per cent in any locality due to his motorcade protocol.

He directed to avoid the closure of the regular traffic to facilitate the citizens. He also directed to equip the traffic police with bodycams at the earliest.

Earlier in the month, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had chaired a high-level session to review the law and order situation which was also attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi and home adviser Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The CM issued special instructions to the Punjab police to curb crimes in the provincial capital Lahore.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) had given a briefing to the participants of the session regarding the law and order situation of the provincial capital.

Punjab CM directed the police force to curb the crime rate in Lahore at any cost and sought a progress report within two weeks.

In other decisions, the provincial government decided to expand the scope of the forensic lab. CM Pervaiz Elahi said that forensic labs will also be established in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the provincial authorities decided to revamp Dolphin Force, increasing its functionality and credibility. The chief minister directed to adopt measures for ‘hard policing’ to curb the crimes.

The Punjab CM approved the establishment of eight new police stations in Lahore. He added that the government will complete the police contingents in all police stations across the province. He added that the crime rate has significantly reduced due to the patrolling police.

