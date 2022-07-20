Punjab CM polls: One more PTI MPA asked to change loyalty

LAHORE: Ahead of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have been offered money to change their loyalty, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

One more PTI MPA Fouzia Abbas, while talking to ARY News programme Power Play, said that she was being contacted by different people to offer money for changing her loyalty to the political party.

She said that she was called 10 to 15 times from different telephone numbers which she did not receive. MPA Fouzia Abbas said that she was offered money which she rejected.

Abbas added that a voice note was also sent to her WhatsApp when she did not receive the direct phone calls. She clarified that she did not change her loyalty and is still standing with PTI.

In the WhatsApp voice note, the PTI MPA was told that she was being contacted for verification purposes by Ashfaq Ali, a sub-inspector special branch of Rahim Yar Khan.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said that Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar should be arrested besides carrying out legal actions for the illegal use of money in the elections.

Fawad Chaudhry said that horse trading has been started ahead of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections on July 22.

Fawad Chaudhry conducted a press conference in Islamabad today in which he alleged that the evil play started in Punjab and the loyalty of the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) was being bought for Rs400 million each.

He said that the Punjab people showed their confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rule them and the political party has 188 votes in the Punjab Assembly.

Fawad alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari transported an MPA Masood Majeed to Turkey after paying Rs400 million. He further alleged that Zardari was using the Sindh government’s resources for horse trading.

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] Home Minister Attaullah Tarar is also trying to buy the loyalty of our MPAs and offered them Rs250 to Rs300 million.”

