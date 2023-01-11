Vote of confidence to be held tomorrow, says PA deputy speaker

LAHORE: The Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi has said that the vote of confidence for Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will be taken on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PA Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, said that the voting for the show of confidence on Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi will be held tomorrow. He said that the government wanted to show its numbers of the provincial assembly.

Abbasi said that they have successfully given a surprise to the opposition and one more surprise is expected to be given to the opposition on an appropriate time.

“We told them yesterday that they will get a surprise soon. We are seeking an opportunity to stun the opposition and we give the surprise to them. We have crossed the 186 lawmakers mark in the Punjab Assembly today.”

Abbasi said that it is necessary to bring the vote of confidence on the assembly’s agenda. “We just want to complete our number and we’ve exhibited it today. We have already told everyone that they are ready to take the vote of confidence and today. We will go to the court with complete preparations tomorrow.”

The deputy speaker said that the business of the House will be continued in accordance with the agenda. He said that the opposition would try to find another way. “I can confirm that we have 187 lawmakers in our support.”

Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi said that a resolution can be presented in the Punjab Assembly for the vote of confidence for the chief minister.

Surprise move

In a surprise move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will obtain the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed after a gap of two hours under the chair of PA Speaker Sibtain Khan. Sources said that the PTI government made a surprise move and decided to seek the vote of confidence for the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi from the lawmakers today.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers pointed out the quorum and gathered before the speaker’s dice. The speaker said that the quorum is complete and the government lawmakers are in majority.

The speaker also offered the opposition MPAs to recount the number of lawmakers present in the assembly hall. Later, the opposition requested the PA speaker to adjourn the session.

Speaker Sibtain Khan said that the opposition MPAs should refrain from dictating him. He refused to adjourn the session amid the vote of confidence with the full quorum.

