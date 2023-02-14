Punjab election date: Governor to move LHC for clarity over his role

LAHORE: Following the meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has decided to approach Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek clarity over his role in the consultative process for announcing the election date in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Punjab Governor chaired a consultative meeting with a three-member ECP committee to finalise the date for the provincial elections after Lahore High Court (LHC) issued order in this regard.

The meeting was attended by ECP Secretary Umer Hameed, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar and other officials.

During the meeting, Baligh Ur Rehman said that there were some issues in the high court’s order that required “clarification and interpretation”. He said the court would be approached about the matter after consulting with constitutional and legal experts.

Later, the election commission – in a press release – quoted the governor as saying that since the provincial assembly was not dissolved on his orders, under the Constitution he was not authorised to give an election date.

As per the press release, the governor further told the ECP that his proposal would not be binding on the commission in such a situation. “The governor did not want to take any extra-constitutional step and thus refrained from giving a date for provincial elections,” it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja summoned a consultative meeting of the ECP on Wednesday (Today) at 12pm at the ECP Secretariat pertaining to the provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise elections in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution.

It further stated that the elections should be conducted within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

President Alvi asks ECP to announce polling date

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today, President ArifAlvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particularly Article 218 (3) which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He conveyed that it was ultimately the Commission, which if it failed to discharge its functions and duties, was to be held responsible and answerable for the violation of the Constitution of the country.

