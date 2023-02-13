Punjab elections: ECP to consult with Governor on polling date

ISLAMABAD: Following the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order to immediately announce date for elections in Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) constituted a committee to meet Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to consult him on the matter, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting – which was attended by members of the Commission, Secretary ECP and other senior officers – to discuss the implementation of LHC order.

While constituting a committee, the ECP requested Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to schedule a meeting on Feb 14 (Tuesday) to discuss the date for Punjab elections.

The committee headed by the Secretary ECP and comprising the Special Secretary and Director General Law will brief the Commission about the outcome of the meeting with the Governor.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise elections in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution.

It further stated that the elections should be conducted within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

President Alvi asks ECP to announce polling date

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today, President ArifAlvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particularly Article 218 (3) which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He conveyed that it was ultimately the Commission, which if it failed to discharge its functions and duties, was to be held responsible and answerable for the violation of the Constitution of the country.

