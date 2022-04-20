Punjab governor says Usman Buzdar’s resignation ‘unconstitutional’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Wednesday the resignation of former chief minister Usman Buzdar was unconstitutional.

Speaking to ARY News, he said the advocate general had given his opinion on the acceptance of Buzdar’s resignation by ex-governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

“Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation was unconstitutional,” he claimed, questioning how did the former governor accept the resignation despite it being not handwritten as per the Constitution.

He was of the view that the resignation should have been handwritten and addressed to the governor.

Cheema said he was awaiting Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi’s report to make the final decision on whether or not Buzdar still holds the office of chief minister. He opined that Hamza Shehbaz was elected the Punjab chief minister in an unconstitutional way.

It is noteworthy that the acceptance of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner stated that Buzdar had tendered his resignation on March 28 and addressed it to then-prime minister Imran Khan. Chaudhry Sarwar accepted Buzdar’s resignation even though it was not addressed to him, he argued.

