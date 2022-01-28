Punjab govt constitutes JIT to probe Anarkali Bazaar blast

LAHORE: Punjab government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by superintendent police (SP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Naseebullah Khan to probe into Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar bomb blast, ARY News reported on Friday.

A five-member JIT has been constituted by the Punjab Home Department that will be headed by SP CTD Lahore Region Naseebullah Khan.

The other members include the representatives of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Investigation Lahore Muhammad Ashraf Chadhar and CTD Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Munir Ahmad.

The notification read that the JIT convenor shall depute one of the members to submit the report. The home department also ordered that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide assistance to the JIT in the probe.

Earlier, it was learnt that the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order had approved the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar blast.

The approval had come during a meeting of the committee presided over by Law Minister Raja Basharat. The committee had been given a detailed briefing on progress thus far made in the investigation into the January 20 incident that killed at least three people and wounded two dozen others.

The committee had been informed that the culprit(s) behind the murder of a journalist outside the Lahore Press Club will be brought to justice at the earliest. The committee called for enhanced security for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

It had also approved a compensation package for the martyred police officers.

