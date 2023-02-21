Punjab govt prepares strategy to tackle PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has prepared a strategy to tackle the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the caretaker Punjab government prepared strategy to tackle ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ – which would be commenced tomorrow (February 22).

Sources told ARY News that the provincial regime has decided against arresting the party workers. However, it has been decided to take strict action against those who try to take the law in his hand.

Sources further claimed that the authorities would transfer arrested PTI leaders and workers to far-flung jails. Meanwhile, most of the arrested PTI leaders will be kept in the jails of South Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore has finalised its strategy for the first phase of the Jail Bharo Tehreek following the directives of Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the first phase of the Jail Bharo movement, 200 PTI leaders and activists will surrender before the authorities in Lahore on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The political party will organise an event in honour of the leaders and workers at 12:30 pm tomorrow. Later, the leaders and workers will depart for Charing Cross en route Jail Road under the leadership of PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid.

According to the plan, PTI central leaders Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal and Murad Raas, and 200 workers will surrender before the authorities at 2:00 pm tomorrow.

The PTI Lahore will stage a sit-in at Charing Cross Mall Road if the government rejects to arrest them.

The list of PTI workers and members who will voluntarily fill the jails on February 22, was also issued.

On February 17, former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan announced to start the Jail Bharo Tehreek [fill the jail movement] on February 22.

He said that PTI will start filling the jails in all major cities with every passing day. He asked the nation to get their rights from the rulers and not to get afraid of them. “They are still trying to threaten us but we will not get afraid of them. Nobody can make us afraid of jails. We will fill their jails to fulfil their wishes.”

