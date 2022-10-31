Punjab govt to provide jobs to Sadaf Naeem’s daughter, husband

LAHORE: The Punjab government has offered jobs to the daughter and husband of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed to death in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi made the job offer during meeting with the bereaved family at CM House in Lahore. A Rs50 million cheque has also been given to the female reporter’s family by Punjab government.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced to provide jobs to Sadaf Naeem’s daughter and husband in different government departments.

صدف نعیم مرحومہ کی بیٹی نمرہ نعیم اور ان کے شوہرکو سرکاری محکمے میں ملازمت دی جائے گی۔ ہم مرحومہ کو واپس تو نہیں لا سکتے لیکن ان کی فیملی کی ہر طرح سے دیکھ بھال جاری رکھیں گے۔ مرحومہ کی ناگہانی وفات پر شدید رنج وغم ہوا۔ غم کی گھڑی میں اہل خانہ کے دکھ میں برابر کے شریک ہیں — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) October 31, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe the death of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat through a video link. The participants of the meeting expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Sadaf Naeem.

During the meeting, the participants decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe the death of the female reporter. The committee will include the officers of the concerned department and a report will be submitted to Punjab Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that a female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container after falling from another container. It was learned that Sadaf fell down from a container while trying to jump to a nearby container and was crushed by another container-carrying truck.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced financial assistance worth Rs5 million for the family of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem, and announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

The prime minister directed the authorities to hand over a cheque for financial assistance to the family of the deceased journalist after immediately completing the procedure.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi also extended his condolences to her family. He announced financial assistance worth Rs2.5 million for her family. “The Punjab government will take full care of the family,” he tweeted.

