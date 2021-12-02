Punjab govt to reserve seats for differently-abled persons in LG system

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to reserve seats for differently-abled persons in the new local government (LG) system, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that seats will be reserved for differently-abled persons in the new local government (LG) system of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved the section for giving representation to the differently-abled persons in the LG system.

Under the new legislation, the seats for differently-abled persons will be reserved on mayor and district council levels, said sources.

READ: PUNJAB PREPARES LB ACT 2021

On December 1, it was learnt that the Punjab government had decided to hold local government (LG) elections across the province through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved to amend Punjab local bodies act, said sources, adding that the new amendment of holding upcoming local bodies polls through EVMs will be made part of the Punjab Local Government Act 2021.

The move had come after the joint session of the Parliament in November had passed the bill to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in upcoming elections.

READ: PUNJAB LOCAL GOVT ACT FINALIZED FOR APPROVAL, MEETING TOLD

In November, the Punjab government had taken a major step to make the local government institutions fully functional by restoring the bank accounts under the Local Government Act 2013.

The authorities had issued instructions to the chief officers following the directives of the local government secretary.

The government will transfer funds in the bank accounts of the local government institutions created under the LG Act 2013 through the submission of cross cheques to the accounts created under the LG Act 2019.

The spokesperson had said that under the LG Act 2013, no transactions could be made through bank accounts anymore. It emerged that the provincial government will continue payments including salaries, pensions, bills, petrol and other expenditures to the LG institutions.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!