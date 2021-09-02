Cardiac doctor booked for ‘raping’ patient’s daughter

LAHORE: A senior doctor of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has been booked for allegedly raping a patient’s daughter, reported ARY News.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Dr Aamir Hussain on the complaint of the woman at Kahna police station.

The complainant said she had got her father admitted to the hospital on April 15, 2019.

The doctor kept subjecting her to sexual abuse under coercion until October 23, 2002, she added.

