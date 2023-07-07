Punjab, Islamabad LG polls: ECP summons key session

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a key session on July 10 for the Punjab and Islamabad local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) will chair an important session on July 10 to hold consultations for the Punjab and Islamabad LG polls.

In March, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had disposed of intra-court appeals filed against the local government (LG) polls in the federal capital after the ECP assured that elections will be held within 120 days.

IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz had heard the appeals filed by the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq said that LG elections should be conducted at once as in his opinion there won’t be a need of increasing the UCs for 10 years.

At this, the ECP officials assured the court of holding the LG-polls in Islamabad within 120 days.

The court had also prohibited the federal government from increasing UCs prior to the upcoming elections.