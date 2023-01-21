Punjab, KP elections: Imran Khan says will award tickets on merit

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he would award tickets for forthcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on merit, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The former premier made these remarks during a meeting with former National Assembly (NA) Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser, who called on him at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

During the meeting, matters related to the allotment of tickets for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections came under discussion. The two leaders also discussed the current political situation following the dissolution of the assemblies.

Imran Khan instructed the officials of provincial organisations to immediate shortlist candidates. Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Chief said that he would award the tickets by himself.

“The tickets will be awarded to candidates, who are loyal to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” the former premier said, adding that no compromise will be made on merit for ticket allocation.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition parties were in consultation with legal experts to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read more: NAWAZ SHARIF FORMS PARLIAMENTARY BOARD AHEAD OF PUNJAB, KP ELECTIONS

As per details, the PDM parties are exploring different options to find out a legal way to postpone the elections. The legal experts are asked how can the federal government extend the caretaker government in provinces.

Article 232 and 158 are initially suggested to PDM parties for postponing elections. They advised presenting more legal options.

On January 19, Imran Khan said that his political party’s vote bank will not be affected by his disqualification as the people will vote for his party’s narrative.

Imran Khan, while talking to senior journalists, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed to deliver to the Pakistanis on all fronts. He directly blamed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for intensifying the crises.

He said that voices are being raised within the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). “I still have many cards to surprise the PDM. The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was a brilliant stroke against the PDM which will be remembered for decades.”

Imran Khan said that Chaudhry Nisar was the first person who had raised his voice against the dynastic politics of PML-N. He said that PTI is not mulling over any option of rallies if the election schedule is not announced.

Comments