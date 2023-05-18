Punjab police to search Imran Khan’s residence tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir has asserted that the Punjab police will conduct a search operation at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence after seeking his permission, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Amir Mir asserted that Punjab police will send a delegation – led by Commissioner Lahore – to Zaman Park tomorrow to search PTI Chairman’s house, after seeking permission from the ex-premier.

The caretaker minister further said that Mir the delegation will set a time with Imran Khan and then search his house in the presence of cameras.

“They will ask the former prime minister to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party — comprising 400 personnel — will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists,” he added.

He alleged that the police have arrested eight suspects – who were involved in the attack on Jinnah House – fleeing from the PTI chairman’s Zaman Park residence. “The arrested suspects were those who were identified in geofencing”, he added.

Moreover, he said, if Imran Khan refused to allow for conducting search operation, a meeting will be held at 07:00 pm for future ‘course of plan’.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan demanded the CCTV footage of the Jinnah House Attack.

The PTI chief said that a transparent investigation of the Jinnah House attack must be conducted, while the condemning the events of May 9.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

Read more: EIGHT SUSPECTS FLEEING ZAMAN PARK ARRESTED.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.