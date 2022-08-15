Punjab police withdraw security of Sharif family minus PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab police have withdrawn security from members of the Sharif family except Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who will continue to enjoy security at his declared homes, ARY NEWS reported.

The withdrawal of the force came after the home ministry led by Colonel (retd) Muhammad Hashim issued directives in this regard. Previously, the security was deployed outside the Jati Umrah and Model Town residences of the Sharif family.

Home Minister Punjab Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim said that the prime minister will continue to get police security at the houses declared by him.

“More than 500 policemen were deployed for the security of the Sharif family,” the police said, adding that security has also been withdrawn from Attaullah Tarar and other PML-N leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has tightened noose around the PML-N leaders and police raided residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours on Saturday after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents.

The raid was carried out at the residence of Attaullah Tarar in G-3 Johar Town Lahore, however, he was not present at his home. No one was arrested during the police raid at his home.

Tarar was served a notice to appear before the investigating team probing torture on PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25.

In a message from his Twitter account, Attaullah Tarar confirmed the raid and asked what home minister Hashim Dogar was trying to prove through a midnight raid at his home, he’s been living for last 15 years.

PTI leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill had warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest if he fails to appear before a committee probing incidents of torture over Azadi March participants.

Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the committee will initiate action in the upcoming few days in the May 25 torture incidents.

