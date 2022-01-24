Punjab reports 97 new Omicron cases

LAHORE: As many as 97 more people were found infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Punjab in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said Monday.

95 of the new cases of this variant were reported in Lahore alone, it said. The number of confirmed cases of the new strain in Punjab has jumped to 978 while in Lahore to 887.

The positivity rate of Covid cases has risen to 16 per cent in the provincial capital.

The health department said Omicron cases are also rising in other districts of the province as Nankana Sahib and Gujrat reported four and two cases, respectively.

Pakistan today reported over 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,401 samples were tested, out of which 7,195 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.53 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 13 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,374,800.

