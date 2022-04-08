Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Opposition files no-trust motion against NA deputy speaker

test

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court set aside his ruling on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition submitted the no-trust motion against Suri in the NA secretariat stating that the deputy speaker’s April 3 ruling on the vote of no-confidence against PM Khan was declared to be contrary to the constitution by the top court.

Also Read: Opposition submits no trust move against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

“Qasim Suri violated the constitution while presiding over the House,” the motion said.

The opposition had on April 3 submitted a no-trust motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. After the submission of the no-trust motions, the speaker and the deputy speaker cannot prorogue a session of the lower house of Parliament for an indefinite period.

Also Read: NA session summoned on April 9 for vote on no-trust motion

On Thursday, a five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.