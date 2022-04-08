Opposition files no-trust motion against NA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court set aside his ruling on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition submitted the no-trust motion against Suri in the NA secretariat stating that the deputy speaker’s April 3 ruling on the vote of no-confidence against PM Khan was declared to be contrary to the constitution by the top court.

“Qasim Suri violated the constitution while presiding over the House,” the motion said.

The opposition had on April 3 submitted a no-trust motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. After the submission of the no-trust motions, the speaker and the deputy speaker cannot prorogue a session of the lower house of Parliament for an indefinite period.

On Thursday, a five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

