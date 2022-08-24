Qatar agrees to US$3 billion investments in Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has agreed to make investments of upto US$3 billion in Pakistan as the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is currently in the country to cement bilateral ties between the two countries, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in finance ministry, Qatar will be making immediate investments in multiple sectors in Pakistan. “The Qatari officials have shown their interest in making investments at Karachi and Islamabad airports,” they said, adding that the Qatari investment authority will ensure bringing investments in least possible time.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani met in Doha and discussed bilateral ties between both countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was warmly welcomed by the Emir of Qatar upon his arrival at Amiri Diwan in Doha. A guard of honor was presented to the prime minister.

On a separate occasion during the visit, Pakistan and Qatar reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment domains.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in Doha.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

They expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in engagement between the two countries. Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Qatari leadership for the care afforded to Pakistani expatriates in their country.

Highlighting Pakistan’s rich human resource potential, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working with the Qatari leadership in exploring more opportunities for Pakistanis who can contribute to Qatar’s development through their skill and enterprises.

