Quetta video scandal: ‘Efforts underway to recover abducted girls’

QUETTA: Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Home Mir Zia Ullah Langau Saturday said that they were taking all-out measures to bring back allegedly abducted girls from Afghanistan to solve the remaining links in the Quetta video scandal involving Hidayat Khilji.

While giving an update to the media on the video scandal after a provincial government meeting, Zia Ullah Langau said that they would not spare the suspects in the case as their acts had put a stain on the traditions of Balochistan, where women are hugely respected.

“All institutions are working day and night to remove the stain on the Baloch traditions,” he said while asking people to trust the government as it would ensure all available options to bring the culprits to justice.

Police in the provincial capital of Balochistan, Quetta, conducted raids to arrest a third suspect in the video scandal involving Hidayat Khilji, who is blamed for abducting and filming obscene videos of girls.

Two suspects including Hidayat Khilji are already in custody and have been remanded by a local court for 14 days. “An extension in remand will be pleaded before the court,” the police said adding that they have recovered obscene videos from his possession.

They said that the videos have been sent to a forensic lab in Lahore as they await a report on their authenticity.

Police previously announced to arrest two suspects including Hidayat Khilji for their alleged role in abducting, and filming obscene videos of two girls in Quetta.

Addressing a presser in Quetta, DIG Police said that a woman filed a complaint with the police regarding the abduction of her two daughters.

“The woman blamed that Hidayat Khilji and his brother Khalil abducted them,” he said adding that obscene videos and pictures of the two girls were shared on different platforms.

